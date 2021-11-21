Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lora Diane Monroe, 44, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Raina Erin Hughes, 26, Morristown
• Joshua Ray Richardson, 39, Lovers Lane, Townsend; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Matthew Lynn Self, 38, Bay Circle, Maryville
• Cody Howard Brown, 30, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville
