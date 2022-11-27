Arrests
• Michael Anthony Melfi Sr., 47, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by members of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 25 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is free on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Tyler Ramsey, 49, Medlin Lane, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:24 a.m. Nov. 25 and charged with aggravated assault. He is free on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Stillwell, 49, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 24 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew James Wilkins-Elliott, 27, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 24 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on the meth charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court and has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 30 on the contempt charge.
• Michael Anthony Varns, 32, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:54 p.m. Nov. 24 and changed with theft. He is free on $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Branden Dewayne Everett, 44, Mint Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:12 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is free on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacquez Nathaniel Dean, 21, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:40 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with resisting/stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is free on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darin Scott Flowers, 29, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Casey Joe Ehrhardt, 28, Loudon
• Adam Dale Low, 39, Howard School Road, Maryville
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brewer, 20, Husky Drive, Seymour
• Cameron Isiah Lancaster, 24, Knoxville
• Kevin Eugene McMillan, 43, Old Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville
• Jamie Renee Hester, 26, Sevierville
• Leonard Ryan Higgins, 38, Sevierville
• Brice Danielle Justus, 22, Sevierville
• Florencio Avery Urioste Jr., 34, Knoxville
• Demetrius Lamike Johnson, 24, Knoxville
• Caleb Austin Huffstetler, 24, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Kevin Dome Jr., 44, New York
• David Ray Rutherford, 41, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville
• Mandy Rachelle Clark, 43, North Wright Road, Maryville
• Brittany Elizabeth Miller, 27, Maryville Mobile Home Park Road, Maryville
