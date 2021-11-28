Arrests
• Casey Ann Cutshaw, 50, Scenic Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. She is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Denarius Martrell Arrington, 35, Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 29 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Justin M. Banning, 31, Terrace View Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:24 p.m. Nov. 25 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Gustavo Cruz Hernandez, 19, Best Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:22 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Mark Burns, 39, Clendenen Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Allen Collins, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:35 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Omar N. Dorado, 43, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:44 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with theft, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deyona Lanaye Gilmore, 26, West Stephenson Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:26 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with reckless driving, felony evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, expired/no license and false reports. She was released on a $23,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sammy Curtis Barnard, 69, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:34 p.m. Nov. 26 and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registration requirements. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Kendrick A. Powell, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 26 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Paul Wilson, 46, Chapman Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:02 a.m. Nov. 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Crystal Michelle Lane, 39, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Holly Roseann Parker, 39, Houston Avenue, Maryville
• Richard Dale Sanders Jr., 39, Knoxville; also charged with three counts of violation of pronation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Albert Lincoln Dotson, 35, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Andre Javon Owens, 26, Knoxville
• Melissa L. Osgood, 40, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.