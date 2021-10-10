Arrests
• Vincent Centaur, 57, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:16 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• River Isaac Rutherford, 21, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount Count Sheriff's deputies at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 7 and charged with theft. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kevin Ray Patrick, 44, Bittle Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Elijah Jenson Wood, 36, Loudon
• Sharon Denise Rutherford, 36, Knoxville
• Kendall Mariah Summitt, 30, Christi Lynn Court, Maryville
• Michael Andrew Crain, 46, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Joseph Edward Hunter, 60, Morristown
• Travis D. Pitner, 37, Seymour
• Tiffany Renee Tallent, 38, Sherwood Drive, Maryville
• Toby M. Hood, 27, Oneida
• Jeremy Michael Honeycutt, 31, Duncan Station Road, Alcoa
• Edwar Ivan Banegas, 41, Maryville
• DeWayne Joshua Mynatt, 27, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.