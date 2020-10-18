Arrests
• Rachel Ann Henry, 29, Cleveland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 15 and charged with theft and illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. She was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathanael Dale Mitchell, 19, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 15 and charged with three counts of burglary of an automobile and two counts of theft of property. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Wayne Ervin, 52, Homer Avenue, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with violation of probation and two counts of delivery of Schedule II drugs. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 19 in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carley Sue Francis, 28, Gillenwater Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gustave George Schuck, 55, Lanier Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:01 p.m. Oct. 16 and charged with violation of order of protection and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Wesley M. Burgess, 41, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 16 and charged with theft of property and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $32,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Holly Leigh Lovegrove, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:02 a.m. Oct. 17 and charged with forgery. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lisa Jeanette Hearon, 45, Ratledge Road, Friendsville
• Brandon Cheyenne Nuchols, 43, Shadowood Drive, Maryville
• Tommy Lee Fuller, 31, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford
• James Bart Kelley, 41, Wales Avenue, Maryville
• Ashley Lauren Low, 35, Howard School Road, Maryville
• Megan Ann Jarry, 33, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
• Brice Taylor Holloway, 29, Foxtrace Drive, Rockford
• Scottie E. Green, 55, Doll Avenue, Maryville
• Dustin Corey Holland, 35, Meadow Ridge Drive, Walland
