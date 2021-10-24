Arrests
• Timothy Daniel Lundeen, 51, Parker Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:14 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Glen Anderson, 28, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:03 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with simple possession of meth and false reports. He is being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Lowell Greenier, 33, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:31 p.m. Oct. 21 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending an Oct. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Herman Odell Anderson, 59, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 22 and charged with three counts of theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass and four counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $4,760.75 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle William Terry, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:21 a.m. Oct. 23 and charged with delivery/sell of marijuana and cocaine. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ethan N. Bean, 31, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 23 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 29 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Dewayne Patrick Presley, 30, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• Colin Edward Martin, 26, Bill Wallace Drive, Friendsville
• David Vargas Rivera, 35, Pigeon Forge
• Eric Scott West, 45, Louisville Road, Louisville
• Trevor Rex Clifton, 25, West Meadow Road, Greenback
• Priscilla Ann Fitzgerald, 29, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
• Paul Daniel Hickman, 56, Knoxville
• Megan Marie Locklear, 30, Luttrell
• Gina Ruth Anderson, 54, Main Road, Maryville; also charged with four counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction.
• Ledarius Duan Marshall, 26, Knoxville
