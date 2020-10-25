Arrests
• Michael Elliot Steele, 27, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 23 and charged with theft, burglary and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Troy Lee Merrill II, 30, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 23 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Billie Joe Gray, 58, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Miranda Michelle Thompson, 37, Windridge Drive, Maryville
• Jessica Noel Everett, 33, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville; also charged with violation of pretrial release and criminal impersonation
• Dallas Steven Graham, 43, Emert Williams Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, violation of pretrial release and violation of probation
• John Curtis Walker, 32, Haley Way, Maryville
• Trey Daniel Drake, 33, Oakdale Street, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Kodi Austin Vaulton, 23, Cutshaw Road, Maryville
• Justin Alan Ray, 33, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Clifton Wade Flynn, 32, Greenback
• James Cleon Whitted, 34, East Newton Street, Alcoa
• Joseph Edward Lawson, 39, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.