• Jennifer J. Lott, 39, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville police officers at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with public intoxication and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. She is free on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Cecil Andies Jr., 54, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:07 a.m. Sept. 30 and charged with assault. He is being held in lieu of a $750 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cassidy Danielle Caudill, 37, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:58 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement, criminal impersonation and four counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,166.50 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patrick Anthony Walsh, 28, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged making false reports to law enforcement and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Lane Freeman, 22, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Felicia Geanna Smith, 36, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with criminal impersonation, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Michael Haley, 60, Highway 72, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:18 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with driving on a revoked license and felony evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Amanda Caroline Hill, 40, Nicole Lane, Seymour
• Billy Shane Poplin, 42, McArthur Road, Maryville
