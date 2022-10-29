• Brendan Alexander Rivera, 19, Firefly Lane, Maryville; Erick Adililo Ramirez-Sagastizado, 20, East Stevenson Street, Alcoa; and Prince Shaque Au-Coeur-De-Lion, 19, Knoxville and were arrested by members of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 28 and charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of marijuana. The first two were each released on an $8,000 bond, and Au-Coeur-De-Lion was being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond, all pending 9 a.m. hearings Nov. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey David Holcomb, 32, Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and charged with interfering with emergency calls and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathan James Stillwell, 19, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:54 p.m. Oct. 27 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of violation of a pre-trial release. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allen Gregory Satterfield, 29, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:53 p.m. Oct. 27 and charged with simple assault. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Allen Sowers Jr., 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:53 a.m. Oct. 27 and charged with criminal simulation. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Britney Nicole Smithers, 27, Doniphan, Nebraska
• Austin Joseph Schmaltz-Cline, 24, Sevierville
• Michael Tyler Garland, 21, Lovers Lane, Townsend
