Arrests
• Melissa Sue Chaffins, 42, Pershing Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 3 and charged with shoplifting and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending two hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lester Patrick Bullock, 48, Wood Road, Corryton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 3 and charged with criminal impersonation. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sidney Michael Musick, 53, Tipton Lane, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 3 and charged with criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,750 pending two hearings at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Jordan Matthews, 27, Mount Lebanon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 4 and charged with driving left of the center of the roadway, driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and simple possession/casual exchange of another substance. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Shannon Donece Mclemore, 29, Dandridge
