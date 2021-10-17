Arrests
• Garey Lee Wilson, 74, Micah Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Phillip James Littleton, 55, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:24 a.m. Oct. 14 and charged with two counts of violation of probation and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Ronald Curtis McClure, 67, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 14 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allan Cassidy Partin, 31, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12 a.m. Oct. 15 and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chucky Lee Hawkins, 45, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held with no bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 22 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Devon Lashawn Wayne Walker, 19, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
• Donald Jason Sutton, 44, Knoxville
• Marty Allen Mills, 39, Lenoir City
• Ricky David Steadmon, 31, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
• Lucienda Blair Hall, 44, Indiana Avenue, Maryville
• Kenneth Ray Baxter, 48, Griffin Avenue, Maryville
• Anthony Dwayne Coffman, 28, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Clinton Andrew Hackler, 50, Sevierville
• Michael Lynnwood Holland, 40, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Jordan Lee Nichols, 30, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• James Robert Ford, 59, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.