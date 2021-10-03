Arrests
• Terry Wade Elmer Dyer, 30, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:35 p.m. Sept. 30 and charged with violation of sex offender registry and violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 15 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Carroll Jay Jones, 55, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:18 a.m. Oct. 1 and charged with possession of meth, and is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Danielle Baker, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Daniel Newberry, 30, Headrick View Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with possession of meth. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandon Lee Manis, 25, Knoxville
• Christopher Adam Dixon, 27, Calhoun
• Tyler Coy Smelcer, 28, Farris Road, Maryville
• Cindy Danielle Hardy, 38, Cherokee Street, Maryville
• Isaac Bo Jerry Hackler, 26, Kodak
• Kayla Ruth Stewart, 22, Knoxville
• Devin Cassandra Vaulton, 35, Knoxville
• Mary Doris Jones, 45, Lenoir City
• Casnick D. Kincaid, 34, Knoxville
• Tyler Jacob Austin, 29, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Kimberly Denise Player, 49, Gilbert Street, Alcoa
• Jeremiah James Henry, 38, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback
