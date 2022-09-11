Arrests
• Lisa Lee Engelsman, 52, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Fred William Nawrocki, 51, Georgia, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and four counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Mason Fish Jr., 37, Caton Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with theft and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Latawyne Dewright Osborne, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 a.m. Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lillian Marie Hilliard, 20, Bruce Street, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Denise Crain, 51, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marcella Anne Graham, 44, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 8 and charged with aggravated burglary, theft and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jason Matthew Vosburg, 45, Knoxville
• Tracy Lynn Myers, 47, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Ernest Edwin Myers III, 41, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Jerome Antone White, 19, Knoxville
• Kathleen Letita Self, 38, Knoxville
• Abdul Kadir Syiddy, 22, Georgia
• Dewayne Ray Miller, 51, Mooresburg
• Angela Christina Carpenter, 37, Teal Drive, Maryville
