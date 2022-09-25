• Noah Marquice McDowell, 28, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:31 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Alan Reynolds, 36, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with aggravated assault and assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Elle Kate Whaley, 23, Rockford Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with burglary and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Glenn David Guyle, 45, Elwood, Indiana, was arrested by Maryville Police Officers at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with theft of motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Destini Marie Dudley, 30, Elwood, Indiana, was arrested by Maryville Police Officers at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with theft of motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Anthony Larridale Gribble, 53, Kagley Chapel Road, Maryville
• Jordan Blake Payne, 19, Strawberry Plains
• Steven Erwin Stokes, 52, Howard School Road, Maryville
• Cynthia Lee Cable, 59, Davenport Road, Maryville
• Silvalexis Roman Lantin, 38, Franklin Street, Alcoa
• Charles Geller Nichols, 25, Appaloosa Lane, Friendsville
