Arrests
• Rebecca Audra Compton, 30, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 2 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James David Huffstetler, 39, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 2 and charged with identity theft and five counts of contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond for the identity theft charge, pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond for contempt of court charges, pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Lee France, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 3 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kendall Chase Kyle, 27, Stone Tree Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:58 a.m. Sept. 3 and charged with violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Kay Brumbalough, 53, North Union Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Dwight Bryant, 57, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He is being held in lieu of a $15,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colin Chase Coatney, 20, Dunn Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:07 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Adrian Devon Hosford, 33, Knoxville
• James Robert Kuykendall, 36, Knoxville
