Arrests
• Michael Fanney, 26, Blackburn Drive, Morristown, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 5 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and driving while his license was revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marteko Allen, 34, Branner Street, Morristown, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:43 p.m. Sept. 5 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jack Morton, 51, Old Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:59 p.m. and charged with failure to appear; manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on an $800 bond pending 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. Oct. 8 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nilson Madrid, 20, Washington Avenue, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with underage driving while impaired and driving with no license.
• Christopher Coty Waters, 31, Lanier Crossroads, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with public intoxication, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and driving under the influence.
• Roy Keith James Reynolds, 33, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with driving under the influence.
• Brittany Elizabeth Glandon, 28, Archer Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:48 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with public intoxication and possession of a handgun while under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
