Arrests
• Genna Darlene Howard, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:08 p.m. March 5 and charged with criminal simulation. She was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jack Richard Weddington, 47, Tarbett Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:11 a.m. March 5 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance. He was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tiffany Michelle Oxendine, 48, Compton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:58 p.m. March 5 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Perry Sparks, 45, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:30 p.m. March 5 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chastity Diane Whitehead, 45, Turkey Pen Road, Maryville
• Charles Lee Pack, 50, Knoxville
• Nicholas Lee Morton, 20, Beulah Drive, Louisville
