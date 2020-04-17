Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Anthony Eugene Stephens, 39, Tellico Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:48 a.m. April 16 and charged with possession of a firearm where alcohol was involved, leaving the scene of an accident, providing false information on an accident report and driving under the influence. He was free on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sasha Diane Elder, 27, Maryville
• Stacy Lynn White, 35, Happy Valley
