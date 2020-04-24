Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• David Michael Crowe, 39, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:39 a.m. April 23 and charged with two counts of vandalism. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Addison Turner, 31, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:28 p.m. April 23 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kwame John Rock, 54, Alcoa was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:39 p.m. April 23 and charged with drug possession and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing on April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dakota Wayne Giles, 20, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:30 a.m. April 24 and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Aaron Richard Doll, 38, Ainwick Boulevard, Maryville
