Arrests
• Leander James Richard, 44, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:05 a.m. July 30 and charged with misuse of the E-911 system. He is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Thomas Hembree, 20, Morton Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:51 p.m. July 30 and charged with making false reports. He is being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christina Lane Vananda-Jordan, 36, Magill Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:52 p.m. July 30 and charged with two counts of violation of probation and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. She is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hearing and a 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin David Sise, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:04 p.m. July 30 and charged with three counts of failure to follow the rule of court, violation of community corrections, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 3 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Joel Tallent, 27, Nashville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:33 p.m. July 30 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism of property less than $500 and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. He is being held on bonds totaling $22,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lara Lee Riley, 49, Evergreen Farms Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:46 p.m. July 30 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m Aug. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert D. Hayes, 29, Island Home Road, Louisville
• Maston Robert West, 40, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
