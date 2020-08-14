Arrests
• Dallas David Wilson, 34, Jodi Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 13 and charged with theft of motor vehicle parts. He was being held on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommy Lee Romero, 26, Griffitt Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 13 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bennett Christian Benson, 30, Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:54 a.m. Aug. 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tristen Lee Godsey, 19, Marcaro Lane, Maryville
• Brian Sterliee Cross, 51, Knoxville
• Timothy John White, 24, Galyon Road, Maryville
