Arrests
• Vincent Olajuan Morrison, 30, Bittle Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 20 and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He is being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kristina Nicole Luckey, 34, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin) and Schedule II (methamphetamine) drugs and criminal impersonation. She is being held on bonds totaling $101,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert John Derngard, 30, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin) and II (methamphetamine) drugs. He is being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Keith Buck Bryant, 47, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:25 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule I drug (heroin) and II (methamphetamine) drugs. He is being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Curtis David Snyder, 44, Tellico Plains
• Scotty Eugene Moore, 30, Excell Lane, Louisville
• James Cleon Whitted, 34, East Newton Street, Alcoa
