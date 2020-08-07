Arrests
• Douglas Aaron Wilson, 38, Summersville, Kentucky, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with criminal impersonation. He is being held on a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 7.
• Joshua P. Widener, 30, Rosemont Circle, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:11 a.m. Aug. 6 and charged with criminal trespass and violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaac Bo Jerry Hackler, 25, Cave Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest, evading arrest, failure to pay child support and auto theft. He is being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 10 hearing, a 9 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 hearing, all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Malcolm Blankenship, 40, Martin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with two counts of failure to appear, manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange (other) and manufacture/delivery/sell of a Schedule I-VII drug (other). He is being held on bonds totaling $95,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing, a 9 a.m Aug. 11 hearing and a 9 a.m. Aug. 12 hearing, all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Adam Fife, 44, Young Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Task Force at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a Schedule I-VII drug (other). He is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Quinn Ramirez, 34, Young Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Task Force at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a Schedule I-VII drug (other). She is being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taylor Shea Wolf, 27, Bear Hollow Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 6:55 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with four counts of manufacture/delivery/sell of a Schedule I-VII drug (other). She is being held on bonds totaling $200,000 pending a 9 a.m Aug. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Angalene Berry, 26, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cassandra Danielle Lane, 35, North Houston Street, Maryville
• James Thomas Brown, 48, Morganton Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
