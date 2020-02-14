Arrests
• Brandon Shaun Jones, 37, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 13 and charged with felony probation violation and criminal impersonation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Leigh Quaranta, 43, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 p.m. Feb. 13 and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Brad Weaver, 20, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 p.m. Feb. 13 and and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Shannon Gregory, 47, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 13 and charged with robbery and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on a $17,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Miranda Gail Sherwood, 31, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:18 p.m. Feb. 13 and and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 and in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carrie Ann Stephens, 48, Argonne Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 11:56 p.m Feb. 13 and charged with felony evading arrest. She also was cited on a charge of driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Zachary Lee Zeigler, 29, Kingston
• Jacob Goldman, 24, Seymour
