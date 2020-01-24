Arrests
• Stevie Brian Isaacs, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 23 and charged with felony probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David C. Blevins, 59, Pryor Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at noon Jan. 23 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Andrew Ryan Almand, 47, Remsen Street, Louisville
