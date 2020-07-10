Arrests
• Destinee S. Landry, 19, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:10 p.m. July 9 and charged with auto theft. She was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Emmitte Dwayne McGee, 41, Cerritos Way, Louisville
• Kristen Ann Walton, 28, Mimosa Circle, Maryville
• Joshua Bryatt Stephens, 33, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
• Greg Edward Tipton, 51, Wright Road, Maryville
• Richard Lynn Jackson, 61, Brown School Road, Maryville
