Arrests
• Jesse Dean Malone, 25, Williams Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:09 a.m. July 16 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patrick Dean McClellan, 37, Bass Aly, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. July 16 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nyasia Meche Mclendon, 29, Lafayette Lane, Maryville
• Tammy Lynn Jordan, 53, Strawberry Plains
• Preston Michael Lynn Fisher, 28, Knoxville
• Aaron Lynn Franklin, 36, Knoxville
