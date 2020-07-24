Arrests
• Christopher James White, 41, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:24 a.m. July 23 and charged with driving while license evoked, evading arrest and reckless driving. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Oneal Forshee, 44, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:15 a.m. July 23 and charged with felony violation of probation and violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
