Arrests
• Lori Anne Wilcox, 45, Warrensburg, Missouri, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:22 a.m. July 2 and charged with felony violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derek Justin Allen, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:12 p.m. July 2 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Quinn Ramirez, 34, Young Avenue, Maryville
• Linda Ann Morse, 56, Knoxville
• Steven Andrew Lee, 36, Correll Way, Greenback
