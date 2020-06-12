Arrests
• Brad Lee Martin, 37, Kingston, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Lynn Young, 34, Blair Loop, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with criminal trespassing, theft, simple drug possession and resisting arrest. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Asto Ake, 29, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriffs deputies and charged with aggravated burglary, identity theft and theft of property from an automobile. He was being held on bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Lewis Stephens, 51, Knoxville
• Kayla Hope Abercrombie, 33, Alcoa
