Arrests
• Tiffany Chyan Sexton, 32, Memorial Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:24 p.m. June 18 and charged with identity theft and domestic violence with simple assault. She was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danny Ray Dunn, 41, Finn Long Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:20 p.m. June 18 and charged with theft, driving on a revoked driver's license and violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mark William Canant, 56, Old Piney Road, Maryville
• Anthony Carl Payne, 47, Sandidge Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.