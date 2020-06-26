Arrests
• Tyler Jacob Austin, 28, Bart Griffin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:10 a.m. June 25 and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, aggravated assault and failure to pay child support. He is being held on bonds totaling $30,150 pending hearings at 9 a.m. June 29 and 1:30 p.m. July 1 both in Blount County General Session Court.
• Darrell Astin Cooper, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:28 p.m. June 25 and charged with theft of property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He is being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lloyd Joseph Russell Jr., 41, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:15 p.m. June 25 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Hubert Lowe Jr., 29, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:38 a.m. June 26 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tarance Devon Cline, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:05 a.m. June 26 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sequnia Larogsh Hill, 42, Overlook Circle, Maryville
• Mitchell Lee Tolbert, 31, Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour
