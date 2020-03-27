Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Lawrence Michael Logan, 60, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:47 p.m. March 24 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Earl Henry Levan, 42, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:31 a.m. March 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Landon James Dawson, 32, McArthur Road, Maryville
• Caden Blake Breeden, 19, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Candace Marie Pickard, 35, Harriman
