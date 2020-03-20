Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Chad D. McEvoy was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:13 p.m. March 19 and charged with assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,550 pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Shelby Renee Yarber, 38, Knoxville
• Ashley Denise Robinson, 34, Knoxville
• Bradley Eugene Bunch, 37, Knoxville
• Terrance Laquincy Watson, 42, Knoxville
• Daniel Eric Adams, 38, Knoxville
• Andrea Brooke Ledbetter, 25, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
