Arrests
• Michael Stephen Hargis, 48, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 a.m. March 12 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Lynn Potter, 46, Haley Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:50 a.m. March 12 and charged with two counts of sex offender registry violation. He was on bonds totaling $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Hillary Alexis Franks, 27, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. March 12 and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John D. Schmidt, 36, Devault Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:43 p.m. March 12 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carolyn Sue Hamblin, 50, Telford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:36 p.m. March 12 and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Elbert Adkins, 41, Griffitt Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:37 p.m. March 12 and charged with theft, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nigel Chase Knauf, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:38 p.m. March 12 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittney Michelle Couch, 24, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:05 p.m. March 12 and charged with evading arrest and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert Juan Hamilton, 26, Knoxville
