Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jason Paul Starritt, 45, Williams Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:41 a.m. May 21 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of vandalism and two counts of resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Anne Kepley, 34, Headrick View Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 p.m. May 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held on a bond of $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Paul Spurlock, 45, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:27 a.m. May 22 and charged with theft. He was released on $1,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
