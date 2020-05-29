Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Joshua R. Felthoff, 45, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:41 p.m. May 28 and charged with driving on a revoked driver's license, speeding, proof of insurance violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $2,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allen Owen Young, 43, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:23 p.m. May 28 and charged with one count of theft and four counts of violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,960 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lynn Herron, 30, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:55 p.m. May 28 and charged with criminal trespassing and theft. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alicia Dawn Breazeale, 37, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:18 a.m. May 29 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Leroy Mallory Jr., 40, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 a.m. May 29 and charged with drug possession and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was being held on bonds totaling $51,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lisa Dawn Ludeking, 45, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 p.m. May 28 and charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine). She is being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. June 3.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gregory Lynn Sherwood, 33, Madisonville
• Gabriela Torreblanca-Ramirez, 37, Knoxville
• Tiffany D. Lovingood, 34, Athens
