Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Dustin Lynn Herron, 30, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:47 p.m. May 7 and charged with theft. He was released on a bond of $1,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew T. Banks, 25, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:41 a.m. May 7 and charged with public intoxication, simple possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers observed Banks to be in possession of a syringe and pills, believed to be clonazepam, and noticeably under the influence while at Shoney's, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. When officers searched Banks, they also discovered three cut straws with white residue in a small container. He was released pending a 1:30 p.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
