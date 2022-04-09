Arrests
• Jerome Antone White, 19, Bartlett, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. April 7 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ruth Ann Banks, 49, homeless, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. April 7 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Felicia Lynn Ogle, 36, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:08 p.m. April 8 and charged with two counts of theft. She is free on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Donece McLemore, 30, Dandridge, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task force at 2:43 p.m. April 8 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Eugene Clabough, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:53 p.m. April 8 on charges of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; simple possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor. He is schedule to appear at a 9 a.m. hearing April 15 on the probation charge and a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 on the drug charges, for which no bond information was available.
• Samantha Makala-Brooke Whitehead, 23, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:26 p.m. April 8 and charged with simple possession or casual exchange and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew James Wilkins-Elliott, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:25 p.m. April 8 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Richard Allen Brooks, Jr., 29, Speedwell
• Christopher Wade Burriss, 40, Clinton
• Aaron Fredrick Poss, 39, Hemlock Street, Alcoa
• William Leonce Distefano, Jr., 37, Vonore
• Christian Gregory Diamond, 22, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• Emily N. Tallent, 29, Skyview Drive, Maryville
• William Shane Roberts, 41, Lenoir City
• David Matthew Hanson, 25, Lodge Street, Alcoa
