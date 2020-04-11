Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Alex M. Burchfield, 19, Lakeview Court, Louisville, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. April 10 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He was released at 6:44 p.m. April 10 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randy Scott Carringer, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, 38, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. April 11 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear. He was being without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
