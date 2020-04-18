Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Linda Rachel Leech, 36, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:32 a.m. April 17 and charged with non-violent child abuse/neglect/endangerment. She was released at 3:36 p.m. April 17 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m April 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Glenn Patty, 26, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:54 a.m. April 18 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (other), driving on a revoked license and violation of probation. He was released at 5:02 a.m. April 18 on a recognizance bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m. April 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kacie Elisora McDougall, 41, Walland, Rocky Branch Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:08 a.m. April 18 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. April 24 and 1:30 p.m. April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Charles Hubert Potter, 50, Nails Creek Road, Rockford; also cited for driving while license revoked.
