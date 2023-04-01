Arrests
Shane Joseph Little, 36, Florida, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:47 p.m. March 30 and charged with criminal impersonation and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Penny Elizabeth Boyd, 66, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:25 p.m. March 30 and charged with five counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VI controlled substances. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Justin Joseph Wilson, 27, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:44 p.m. March 30 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Darin Scott Flowers, 29, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:59 a.m. March 30 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Khydeed Tyreece Sanders, 22, Michigan, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:53 a.m. March 30 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Davon Jerome Harris, 19, Missylane Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:53 a.m. March 30 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana, manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Cedric Marlon Blackshear, 45, McArthur Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 p.m. March 31 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and tampering with evidence. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Allen Jeffery Bailey, 32, Goodletsville
Jennifer Ashley Strickland, 37, Houston Drive, Seymour
Jesus Aldair Flores, 26, Sevierville
