Arrests
• Patricia Gail Justice, 32, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:15 p.m. April 22 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond on the failure to appear charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 26, and on a $7,500 bond on the drugs charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Albert James Palermo IV, 22, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:42 p.m. April 22 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kasey Nicole Thompson, 24, Winterberry Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:01 a.m. April 23 and charged with possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Antonio Elmore Carter, 38, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 a.m. April 23 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and failure to pay child support. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 24 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Landon Allen Russell, 25, South Coleman Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:37 p.m. April 23 and charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence and two counts of driving under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Trevor Myers, 23, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:06 p.m. April 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 27 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Marie Reagan, 38, Jubilee Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:20 p.m. April 23 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Jones, 41, East College Avenue, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:45 p.m. April 23 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samantha Deann Baker, 31, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:25 p.m. April 23 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and driving on a suspended license. She was released on bonds totaling $25,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 26 and a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Chester Huntoon, 30, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:24 p.m. April 23 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Lee Morrow, 43, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:20 p.m. April 23 and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kristi Lynn Lawson, 32, Harriman
• Christopher Lynn Ivy, 22, LaFollette
• Justin Wayne Burger, 35, Knoxville
• Erica Nicole Bascle, 30, Jericho Road, Maryville
• William Lewis Stephens, 52, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Kimberly Denise Copeland, 35, Knoxville
• Kendal Dee Morris, 30, Doris Lane, Maryville
• Desmond Demonte Wade, 21, Knoxville
• Sammy Dwayne Blair, 53, Park Drive, Maryville
