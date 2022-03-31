Arrests
• Maranda Aaron Shown, 28, Clark Street, Maryville, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. March 31 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and simple possession/casual exchange. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Allen Ball, 40, Kodak, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. March 31 by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stacy Ann Stalans, 48, Black Road, Greenback, was arrested at 1 p.m. by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Janette Alexander, 43, Highway 411 South, Greenback was arrested March 31 at 8:54 p.m. by Alcoa Police Officers and charged with identity theft, simple possession/casual exchange and theft. She is being held in lieu of a $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Franklin Delanore Herald, 49, Londonderry Circle, Maryville, was arrested April 1 at 4:50 p.m. by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with fraud by home improvement service provider. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Lynn Young, 35, Blair Loop, Walland, was arrest April 2 at 4:23 a.m. by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jose Antonio Fonseca Jr., 56, Shelbyville
• Nicholas Mack, 31, Deer Meadow Way, Rockford
• Cecil Gerard Cornwell, 25, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Adam Kyle Kennedy, 26, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville
• Brandon Scott Henderson, 36, Knoxville
• John James Fasoli, 41, Knoxville
• Jonathan Cole Scarbrough, 27, Knoxville
