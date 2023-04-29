Arrests
Cory Lee Heaton, 28, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:38 p.m. April 27 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
John Edward Druge, 58, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:36 p.m. April 27 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Pete Kusich III, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:08 p.m. April 27 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, evading arrest by fleeing, criminal impersonation, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Angel Renea Stinnett-Locklear, 49, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:17 p.m. April 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Crystal Dawn Bartholomy, 45, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7 p.m. April 28 and charged with possession of Schedule IV and Schedule V and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ryan Charles Mugford, 35, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:47 p.m. April 28 and charged with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Alicia Michele Staton, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:10 a.m. April 29 and charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Antonio Sanchez Gonzalez, 40, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:18 a.m. and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and with driving without a license or with an expired license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Christopher Justin Dyer, 32, Knoxville
Heather Jane Henderson-Wilcox, 41, Powell
Mary Jean Laycock, 66, Cardin Lane, Maryville
Dewey Wayne Bowling Jr., 48, Knoxville
Robert Lewis Moulden, 56, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville
Randy Lee Reed, 39, Morganton Road, Maryville
Tosha Marie Silcox, 37, Adkins Way, Louisville; also charged with violation of probation
Courtney Leigh Davis, 35, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
Jackie Denise Lail, 32, Chris Lail Way, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
Tristen Lee Godsey, 22, South Fourth Street, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.