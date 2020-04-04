Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Melinda Jo Bryant, 39, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:25 a.m. April 3 and charged with delivery of a Schedule I substance and failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Casey Wayne Robertson, 25, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. April 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and shoplifting. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. April 8 and at 1:30 p.m. April 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derek Jackson King, 30, Mark Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:31 p.m. April 3 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, public intoxication and resisting stop, frisk halt or arrest. He was released at 11:40 p.m. April 3 on bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
