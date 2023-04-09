Arrests
Michael Richard Sherwood, 37, Cutshaw Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 p.m. April 6 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Marilyn Elizabeth Hartman, 44, Dotson Memorial Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:15 p.m. April 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessie Thatcher Miller, 35, Cloyds Creek Road, Greenback, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:33 p.m. April 6 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession of methamphetamine. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Lea Gibson, 51, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:16 p.m. April 6 and charged with identity theft, forgery and criminal simulation. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., 36, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:17 p.m. April 6 and charged with identity theft. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Nicole Walden, 34, Philadelphia, Tenn., was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:46 p.m. April 7 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Austin Eugene Jones, 23, Philadelphia, Tenn., was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:45 p.m. April 7 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Zachary Drake McCormick, 22, East Alcove Drive, Greenback
Brea Sky Reno, 32, McNutt Avenue, Maryville
Todd Douglas Rowland, 34, North Carolina
Katrina Sadie Kassib, 23, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
Jason Dewaine Sherwood, 44, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville
Elizabeth Ellen Householder, 35, Sevierville
Jerry Nelson Bernard, 33, Knoxville
