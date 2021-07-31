Arrests
• Joshua Ray Richardson, 38, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:45 a.m. July 29 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 2, and on a $2,500 bond on the methamphetamine charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 3. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Janice Hope Ashcraft, 30, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:12 p.m. July 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
