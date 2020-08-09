Arrests
• Chesney Danielle Sizemore, 28, Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 12:09 a.m. Sept. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carroll Jay Jones, 53, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:54 a.m. Aug. 8 and charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling or possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held on bonds totaling $23,000 and appeared in Blount County General Sessions Court at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 8.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dakota Daniel Claxton, 24, Headrick View Drive, Maryville
• Richard Dale Hodge, 57, Maryville
• Raymond Jerry McMahan, 39, Sheets Hollow Road, Greenback
