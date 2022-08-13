Arrests
• Emily Nicole Tallent, 29, Skyview Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:44 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with theft of property and 12 counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,500 pending 9:00 a.m. Aug. 16 and 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon James Janney, 37, Charleston, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:57 p.m. Aug. 11 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Martin Edward Teague, 25, Big Bend Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:13 a.m. Aug. 11 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and two counts of violation of an order of protection. he is being held pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Louise Matteson, 52, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 11 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County general Sessions court.
• Johnathan Michael Newton, 22, Byerley Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:23 a.m. Aug. 11 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Michael Cahill, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:54 a.m. Aug. 11 and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. He is being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Damon Patrick McDonald, 21, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marilyn Nicole Smith, 35, Graysville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:09 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with theft of property. She is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Jeremy Dennis Culbertson, 44, Morristown
• Jose Miguel Zamora, 30, Edna Garland Road, Maryville
• Baron Ray Callihan, 33, Louisville
• Tonia Gail Davis, 50, Knoxville
